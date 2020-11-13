North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association recommends additional training, mental health screenings in new report

Additional training and mental health screenings — those are two changes that members of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association say will help deputies and officers build strong community relationships.

In a 31-page report, members of the group outlined recommendations and ways to standardize some standards.

It would be for law enforcement agencies across the state.

Some highlights include banning choke holds and creating a standard definition of excessive force.

Local sheriff’s office representatives FOX8 spoke with on Friday said it’s all about being proactive and keeping up with the times.

“We can always do better. Why should we ever get to the point where we stop trying to improve our professionalism. Can you ever be too professional?” said Captain Brian Hall, with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

He said he takes comfort in knowing his department has already implemented some of the recommendations in the Sheriffs’ Association report.

“The need for training on sensitive topics is something we’ve been doing for a while, in terms of use of force, firearm use, vehicle pursuits, ethics, and juvenile minority sensitivity training,” he said.

The report also places an emphasis on the mental health of deputies.

“Law enforcement has that reputation. We’re supposed to be a little tougher and things aren’t supposed to bother us like that,” Hall said. “But we’re human beings and they do.”

“Eventually, it’s going to fall off the shelf. We don’t want that to happen,” Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt said.

He told FOX8 they provide counselors to their deputies and do check-ins periodically.

Increasing those psychological evaluations and keeping standards the same for all law enforcement is something that Seabolt believes will help everyone.

“We want to make sure that when we train these individuals at our local training facilities, that everyone is trained the right way,” he said. “It’s always better to have everyone looking at one set of standards.”

Because at the end of the day, every law enforcement agency has the same goal.

“To make sure we have the right people out there,” Seabolt said. “We will be fair. We’re here to serve the citizens of our counties.”

“Anytime we can bring minds together in our profession and just look at what we’re doing and seeing if there’s a way we can be doing it better, I think we need to be taking those opportunities,” Hall said.

Some of the changes, like adding and expanding training programs will cost money.

That money is not currently in the budget. It’s still being discussed how sheriffs’ offices will pay for it.

The full report can be found here.