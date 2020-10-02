North Carolina sheriff candidate arrested, charged with driving while impaired

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — A North Carolina man running to be the sheriff of Wake County was arrested, according to WRAL.

On Thursday night, David Blackwelder, 35 was arrested on North Main Street in Holly Springs and charged with driving while impaired.

Blackwelder is the president of the Wake County Chapter of the North Carolina Sheriff Police Alliance and a Wake Technical Community College police officer, WTVD reports. Before, he worked for the Creedmoor Police Department.

Blackwelder, a Republican, is running against incumbent Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, a Democrat. However, the election will not take place until 2022.