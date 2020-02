State superintendent Mark Johnson wants a review of the state’s K-12 common core standards, with a goal of getting rid of them

Johnson said the Department of Public Instruction will survey teachers and parents about the language arts and math standards that comprise common core.

Johnson said he opposes common core.

He’s making the pitch while running for the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in next month’s primary.