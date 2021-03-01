North Carolina Republicans are ready to override Gov. Cooper’s veto of school reopening bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republicans at the North Carolina General Assembly say they’re ready to attempt to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation that would demand K-12 districts offer in-person learning to all students.

Senate leader Phil Berger says his chamber is prepared to hold an override vote Monday evening.

The override would have to be successful in both chambers for the measure to become law.

GOP lawmakers say the bill is needed because students have fallen behind in academics since schools shifted to virtual classes in the pandemic.

Cooper says he wants children back in classrooms but that the bill would threaten public health.