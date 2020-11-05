North Carolina reports more than 40,000 provisional ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is working to verify more than 40,000 provisional ballots, the state announced Thursday.
Under state law, elections officials must release the number of provisional ballots cast in each county by noon two days after the election.
The state board surveyed the 100 county boards of elections. Across the state, officials say there were 40,766 provisional ballots cast on Election Day.
A voter is given a provisional ballot if their name does not appear on the poll book or if there are other questions regarding the person’s eligibility to vote.
If the county board of elections determines that the voter is eligible to vote, their vote is counted. If the vote is eligible to vote in some contests but not all, only their votes in races for which they are eligible to vote will be counted.
The list below identifies how many provisional ballots were reported in each county:
Alamance: 868
Alexander: 175
Alleghany: 33
Anson: 100
Ashe: 103
Avery: 114
Beaufort: 132
Bertie: 87
Bladen: 129
Brunswick: 869
Buncombe: 737
Burke: 116
Cabarrus: 1049
Caldwell: 310
Camden: 32
Carteret: 460
Caswell: 122
Catawba: 442
Chatham: 156
Cherokee: 48
Chowan: 52
Clay: 52
Cleveland: 552
Columbus: 286
Craven: 447
Cumberland: 1842
Currituck: 106
Dare: 176
Davidson: 928
Davie: 165
Duplin: 321
Durham: 1277
Edgecombe: 167
Forsyth: 1500
Franklin: 249
Gaston: 987
Gates: 53
Graham: 58
Granville: 220
Greene: 73
Guilford: 1228
Halifax: 188
Harnett: 803
Haywood: 217
Henderson: 200
Hertford: 71
Hoke: 323
Hyde: 22
Iredell: 341
Jackson: 336
Johnston: 892
Jones: 58
Lee 150
Lenoir: 264
Lincoln: 353
Macon: 83
Madison: 108
Martin: 100
McDowell: 126
Mecklenburg: 2483
Mitchell: 104
Montgomery: 156
Moore: 389
Nash: 544
New Hanover: 1200
Northampton: 32
Onslow: 1074
Orange: 247
Pamlico: 69
Pasquotank: 311
Pender: 340
Perquimans: 53
Person: 121
Pitt: 1091
Polk: 49
Randolph: 536
Richmond: 248
Robeson: 1472
Rockingham: 516
Rowan: 441
Rutherford: 488
Sampson: 202
Scotland: 143
Stanly: 319
Stokes: 167
Surry: 341
Swain: 48
Transylvania: 91
Tyrrell: 12
Union: 933
Vance: 55
Wake: 3437
Warren: 72
Washington: 40
Watauga: 260
Wayne: 573
Wilkes: 234
Wilson: 276
Yadkin: 81
Yancey: 62
