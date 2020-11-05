North Carolina reports more than 40,000 provisional ballots

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is working to verify more than 40,000 provisional ballots, the state announced Thursday.

Under state law, elections officials must release the number of provisional ballots cast in each county by noon two days after the election.

The state board surveyed the 100 county boards of elections. Across the state, officials say there were 40,766 provisional ballots cast on Election Day.

A voter is given a provisional ballot if their name does not appear on the poll book or if there are other questions regarding the person’s eligibility to vote.

If the county board of elections determines that the voter is eligible to vote, their vote is counted. If the vote is eligible to vote in some contests but not all, only their votes in races for which they are eligible to vote will be counted.

The list below identifies how many provisional ballots were reported in each county:

Alamance: 868

Alexander: 175

Alleghany: 33

Anson: 100

Ashe: 103

Avery: 114

Beaufort: 132

Bertie: 87

Bladen: 129

Brunswick: 869

Buncombe: 737

Burke: 116

Cabarrus: 1049

Caldwell: 310

Camden: 32

Carteret: 460

Caswell: 122

Catawba: 442

Chatham: 156

Cherokee: 48

Chowan: 52

Clay: 52

Cleveland: 552

Columbus: 286

Craven: 447

Cumberland: 1842

Currituck: 106

Dare: 176

Davidson: 928

Davie: 165

Duplin: 321

Durham: 1277

Edgecombe: 167

Forsyth: 1500

Franklin: 249

Gaston: 987

Gates: 53

Graham: 58

Granville: 220

Greene: 73

Guilford: 1228

Halifax: 188

Harnett: 803

Haywood: 217

Henderson: 200

Hertford: 71

Hoke: 323

Hyde: 22

Iredell: 341

Jackson: 336

Johnston: 892

Jones: 58

Lee 150

Lenoir: 264

Lincoln: 353

Macon: 83

Madison: 108

Martin: 100

McDowell: 126

Mecklenburg: 2483

Mitchell: 104

Montgomery: 156

Moore: 389

Nash: 544

New Hanover: 1200

Northampton: 32

Onslow: 1074

Orange: 247

Pamlico: 69

Pasquotank: 311

Pender: 340

Perquimans: 53

Person: 121

Pitt: 1091

Polk: 49

Randolph: 536

Richmond: 248

Robeson: 1472

Rockingham: 516

Rowan: 441

Rutherford: 488

Sampson: 202

Scotland: 143

Stanly: 319

Stokes: 167

Surry: 341

Swain: 48

Transylvania: 91

Tyrrell: 12

Union: 933

Vance: 55

Wake: 3437

Warren: 72

Washington: 40

Watauga: 260

Wayne: 573

Wilkes: 234

Wilson: 276

Yadkin: 81

Yancey: 62

Latest headlines from FOX8