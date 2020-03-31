North Carolina public TV now airing programs to help students

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s public television network is now airing educational programs designed to complement work that students are doing at home or online while schools are shuttered.

University of North Carolina Television started airing shows this week on its North Carolina Channel and on the web focused on learning for children in grades four to 12.

The Department of Public Instruction is also assembling materials related to the programs for online access or for printing.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered K-12 public schools be closed starting March 16.

They now aren’t expected to reopen until at least after May 15.

