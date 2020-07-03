North Carolina professor accused of racist social media posts to receive more than $500,000 settlement in exchange for retirement

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina professor is set to receive half a million dollars in a settlement to retire after facing backlash over racist social media posts, WTVD reports.

Mike Adams will retire from his position as a sociology and criminology professor at University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

The university told students Thursday that it agreed to pay out $504,702 to Adams in lost salary and retirement benefits. UNCW Chancellor Jose Sartarelli said the payment was agreed to by Adams, as well as N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and the UNC Board of Governors, according to WTVD.

Adams most recently faced backlash after a May tweet in which said he had gone out to eat with six other men at a six-person table. He said he “felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina.”

He added, “Massa Cooper, let my people go!”

In 2014, Adams previously won a First Amendment lawsuit leaving the university with a $700,000 bill.

Firing Adams was one option, however, Sartarelli says that could have led to another, similar legal battle, one that could have been even more costly.

The university will make the payments to Adams over five years using university funds that do not draw from state money.

“This is the best option for our university and our community,” Sartarelli said, WTVD reports.