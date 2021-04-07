North Carolina police chief resigns amid investigation

CHADBOURN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police chief placed on administrative leave after it was determined that he failed to produce evidence in multiple cases has resigned from the job.

News outlets report Chadbourn Mayor Phillip Britt announced the resignation of Police Chief Anthony Spivey, which is effective immediately.

Spivey was placed on paid administrative leave on March 5 after District Attorney Jon David recommended that the town suspend him due to issues with the police department’s evidence locker.

Spivey had served as police chief of Chadbourn since 2018.

Lt. Ken Elliott will continue serving as interim police chief.