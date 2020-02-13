North Carolina officer fired amid child porn investigation

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — Records show that a North Carolina police officer who was the subject of a child pornography investigation was fired last month.

A termination notice obtained by news outlets Monday documents that the State Bureau of Investigation notified Wake Forest police on Jan. 10 that it was looking into Cpl. Alex Sims.

The notice says Sims was fired three days later during an internal review.

Investigators alleged Sims admitted to viewing child pornography and lied about fake profile names used on social media.

He hasn’t been charged with a crime, and it’s unclear what the status of the agency’s investigation is.

Sims couldn’t be reached for comment.