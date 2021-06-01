Protesters in Elizabeth City join statewide marches for transparency in wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Protesters gathered in Elizabeth City for another night of demonstrations Tuesday, this time in conjunction with other protesters across the state.

The rallies on Tuesday — which were also planned in Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh and Winston-Salem — were organized by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E.

The organizations are demanding transparency and accountability following the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies on April 21. Deputies were serving drug-related search and arrest warrants when Brown was fatally shot at a home on Perry Street in Elizabeth City.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, there were at least 50 protesters marching through the streets in Elizabeth City, many of whom have been protesting since Brown died April 21.

The protesters were followed by numerous vehicles, some with their hazard lights on.

Rev. Javan Leach of Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church said that while the number of daily protesters may have dwindled in the weeks since Brown was shot, the message is still the same.

They want a “patterns-or-practices” investigation into the Pasquotank sheriff’s office and District Attorney’s Office by the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

Protesters said they will keep marching until some consequences are faced by sheriff’s deputies.

Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II announced on May 18 that the three deputies that fired their weapons would not be fired. However, they would be disciplined and retrained. Four other deputies involved in the shooting returned to work shortly after the incident.

Protesters have also been asking the North Carolina General Assembly to change the law concerning the release of body camera footage. As it currently stands, the law requires a petition to be filed with a Superior Court judge who determines whether to authorize that release.

Body camera footage has not been released publicly from the deputy-involved shooting. Brown’s family has been allowed to view footage, and District Attorney Andrew Womble also showed pieces of the video during a press conference when he announced he would not charge deputies involved in the shooting.

The local NAACP chapter president also said on Tuesday the group is headed to meet with Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday in Raleigh.

They will also go to Washington D.C. on Thursday to petition the Department of Justice for action on the Andrew Brown case.

Local @NAACP Chap. Prez says group is headed to meet w/@RoyCooperNC tomorrow @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/1j8OVAzrZe — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 1, 2021

