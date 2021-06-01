Winston-Salem police begin homicide investigation after 31-year-old man shot, killed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police began a homicide investigation on Monday after the shooting death of a 31-year-old man, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Saturday around 4:17 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of West Academy Street.

When they arrived, officers found Shaun Goolsby, 31, of Winston-Salem, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Forsyth County Emergency Services personnel responded and took him to a local hospital, and he died on Monday.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook