Nearly 50 firefighters respond to apartment fire on Sails Way in Greensboro; 16 people lose homes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More than a dozen people, including children, lost their homes in a fire on Sails Way in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

At about 3:24 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment at Cinnamon Ridge Apartments on the 400 block of Sails Way, near Randleman Road.

Officials say there was heavy smoke and fire at the scene when they arrived.

Apartment fire on Sails Way in Greensboro (Joe Johnson/WGHP)

Initial reports claimed that people were trapped inside, but firefighters were able to determine that everyone had made it out before crews got to the scene.

Three people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, but no serious injuries were reported. No firefighters or pets were injured.

This is the apartment where the flames started. Firefighters are working to air out the unit enough to get the investigators inside. 5 other units have water damage. 3 people were treated for smoke inhalation on scene but did not need to go to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/Eq1fHvAUM0 — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) June 2, 2021

Six apartments had to be evacuated, primarily for water damage.

The Red Cross is helping 12 adults and four children who were displaced because of the fire.

Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said 48 firefighters responded, and they were able to get the fire under control in 30 minutes.

Crews are working to ventilate the home so firefighters can go inside and figure out what caused it.