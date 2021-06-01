Crash involving injuries on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro shuts down most lanes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving injuries on Gate City Boulevard shut down most lanes early Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police.

On Tuesday morning, police responded to the crash on Gate City Boulevard east at Silver Avenue.

The eastbound lanes were closed at that intersection, and the westbound lanes at Dick Street were reduced to one lane.

Police ask drivers to be patient and careful while officers are on scene.

Officers have confirmed that the crash does involve injuries but did not address the severity of those injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.