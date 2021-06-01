Business owners share excitement as fans return to High Point’s Truist Point: ‘We’re ready to just hit the ground running’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As the High Point Rockers prepare to open their 2021 season at Truist Point, nearby business owners say they are ready to welcome back fans.

On Tuesday afternoon, Plank Street Tavern owner Pam Hubay scrawled the bar’s drink specials to hang behind the bar.

The bar opened at the tail end of the 2019 baseball season, then faced months shut down.

“We’re ready to just hit the ground running,” Hubay told FOX8.

Nearby, construction crews continue work on the food hall and office space expected to open in early fall.

Hubay is ready to welcome in 10 new restaurants set to open once it’s complete.

“I think it’s just going to make High Point thrive and come back alive,” she said.

Ray Gibb, executive director of Forward High Point, said it is still unclear how far the pandemic set the city back, but he anticipates recovery over the next several years.

“We’ve seen close to $100 million in new investment since we’ve started the stadium, we’re actually looking right now at projects that we know are planned that property has been bought for that is closer to $300 million within probably a half-mile of where we stand right now,” he said.

Gibbs says updated streetscapes will help create a corridor around the stadium linking new development.

“We’ll have specialized planters and banners, more pedestrian lighting so it’s more comfortable, feels safer,” he said.

The hope is more events like food truck festivals and concerts that will give Truist Point an extra inning beyond the season.

“It’s going to be the center piece of the new downtown High Point,” Gibbs said.