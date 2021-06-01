‘A really good time for me’: Winston-Salem man wins $288,925 jackpot after buying $5 ticket from Harris Teeter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — William Millaway, of Winston-Salem, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket and walked away with a $288,925 jackpot prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“This is coming at a really good time for me,” he said.

Millaway bought his $5 Rockin’ Bingo ticket from the Harris Teeter on Robinhood Village Drive in Winston-Salem.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000. A $5 ticket receives 50% of the jackpot amount.

Millaway claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $204,416.

“I had a hard start to the year,” Millaway said. “This will fix it up some.”