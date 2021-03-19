North Carolina multibillion-dollar public education ‘remedial plan’ presented to judge

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A multibillion-dollar plan presented by North Carolina officials and designed to comply with legal rulings about public education is now in the hands of a judge.

The State Board of Education and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration filed this week in court an action plan in what’s called the “Leandro” case.

It envisions spending at least $5.6 billion on new education expenditures through 2028.

The General Assembly would have to agree to any funding.

The plan responds to state Supreme Court rulings that declared the state hasn’t lived up to the mandate of giving children the “opportunity to receive a sound basic education.”