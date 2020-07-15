North Carolina man shoots, wounds home intruder; suspects say they wanted money for heroin

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights (Getty Images)

Police lights (Getty Images)

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies say a Macon County man shot and wounded a home intruder Saturday night, July 11.

The man told investigators a woman knocked on his door and when he answered a man tried to force his way inside.

The homeowner shot the male intruder in the arm and the suspects escaped in a car.

Three suspects, identified as Natasha Kerberg, Carmalita Pike and Kenneth Lawrence were later arrested.

They admitted to law enforcement they were trying to rob the man for money to buy heroin.

This information led to the drug trafficking arrest of Dean Myers.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter