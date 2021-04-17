North Carolina man sentenced after killing daughter, daughter-in-law by driving Jeep into restaurant

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to at least 38 years in prison for killing his daughter and daughter-in-law in 2018 by driving his Jeep into a restaurant where his family was seated for dinner.

The Gaston Gazette reports the sentence was handed down Friday for 65-year-old Roger Self.

His defense attorney had asked the judge to consider his client’s mental health issues at the time and give his client a minimum sentence of 12 years in prison.

Katelyn Self and Amanda George Self were killed as they sat in the restaurant in Bessemer City after attending Sunday morning worship services together.