North Carolina man offers reward in death of 19 hunting dogs

CAMDEN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina dog owner is offering a $10,000 reward for information after 19 of his hunting dogs were discovered dead.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the reward was announced on behalf of owner Jamie Sanders on the Albemarle Houndsmen Association Facebook page.

Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones said Sanders reported on June 29 that one of his dogs had died.

Sanders told investigators the dog was healthy the day before.

The Pilot said Sanders reported a total of 19 dogs dead over the following days.

Jones said his office is treating the deaths as suspicious.

The Houndsmen Association’s president said the group added $500 to the reward.