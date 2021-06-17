North Carolina man injured after boat catches fire on the Yeopim River.

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials in Perquimans County say a man was burned after a boat caught fire Wednesday on the Yeopim River.

Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White said the boat’s engine compartment caught fire around 1:30 p.m.

Christopher Warren, a North Carolina Wildlife Enforcement officer, said the man and woman went to start the boat after it had engine problems, but then it caught fire.

They both jumped in the water.

There was a person at Bethel Fishing Center who responded and got the pair out of the river and brought them to shore, Warren said.

The man was burned, but the woman wasn’t injured. The sheriff and Warren didn’t have information on the severity of the man’s injuries.