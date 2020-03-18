North Carolina man gets 10 years in prison after being caught with more than 10,000 child porn images, videos

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found to have more than 10,000 images and videos containing child pornography, according to the United States Department of Justice.

In September 2017, investigators with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information from Google that an account had uploaded multiple child pornography files. That tip was forwarded to the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children task force and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Raleigh police, a news release said.

Investigators confirmed the account belonged to Robert Lee Bishop. A search warrant was executed at Bishop’s residence on Feb. 20, 2018. Authorities seized 19 electronic devices and six DVDs, the release said.

More than 9,300 images and 840 videos containing child pornography were found on the devices.

Bishop, 32, agreed to speak with investigators at the time of the search. He admitted to receiving, trading, and possessing child pornography, the release said.