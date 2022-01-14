North Carolina man facing 29 counts of child sex crimes charges

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – A Henderson County man was arrested Thursday on more than two dozen child sex crimes charges.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of the sharing of child sexual abuse material.

Deputies said they determined that the suspect, 59-year-old Nathan Scott Hall, was living in the Mills River area.

Investigators searched Hall’s home and seized electronic devices.

Hall was arrested and charged with 29 counts of third degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

He is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $232,000 bond.