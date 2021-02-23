North Carolina man faces a dozen animal cruelty charges after 12 dogs seized from home

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) – A Pembroke man is facing twelve misdemeanor cruelty to animals charges after a dozen dogs were seized from a home in Robeson County.

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office say Nehemiah Pate, 25, was arrested Monday. Deputies were tipped off by a community member about the living conditions and malnourishment of several dogs at Pate’s home on Ottmus Road.

The dogs were rescued and transported to local veterinarian hospitals for treatment and care. The sheriff’s office provided photos of the dogs.

Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

“There is no excuse for animal cruelty,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Animals can’t express their feelings but when abuse is recognized, we must become their voice.” Sheriff Wilkins also called the case “horrific”.

Anyone with information about the case or other cases of animal cruelty is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.