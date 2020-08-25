North Carolina man arrested after woman’s body found

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a North Carolina man after the body of a woman was found in a wooded area.

Kinston police tell news outlets that 58-year-old Tommy Lee Heath, of Kinston, was arrested at his home on Monday and charged with concealment of death, obstruction of justice and larceny of a motor vehicle.

On Aug. 8, police were dispatched to a wooded area after a woman’s body was found.

The woman was identified as 49-year-old Carolyn Ann Suggs, of Kinston.

Police have not yet said how the woman died.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the case.