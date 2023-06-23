GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The ever-glaring focus on abortion rights has become even more intense this week because Saturday marks a year since the U.S. Supreme Court created a state-to-state blur by overturning Roe v. Wade.

What once was a crystal-clear, for-or-against viewpoint – you were passionately for a woman’s right to choose or a fervent protector of the unborn – in the post-Roe era is one about the nuance of limitations based on the actions of state government, of the medical profession and – without question – the political landscape.

Abortion rights supporters gather at a rally at Bicentennial Plaza in Raleigh earlier in May. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

And North Carolina is right in the middle of it all.

Most Americans say they support access to abortion rights, and Republican-controlled and SCOTUS-empowered state legislatures to varying degrees want to limit that access, some to none at all.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Boggs decision said abortion laws are the province of the state, most abortions are now banned in 14 states. Georgia has a 6-week ban, and a similar 6-week limit is under review by the Florida Supreme Court. Lawmakers in Maine on Thursday approved a law granting almost unfettered access to abortion.

North Carolina has been operating with a 20-week abortion window before Senate Bill 20, the so-called “Care for Women Children and Families Act,” which as of July 1 tightens to 12 weeks for an elective abortion. The law retains for longer periods the access to abortions based on exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother and fetal abnormalities.

You may recall that lawmakers passed this bill in party-line votes during a roughly 48-hour period in May and that Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed that bill, but lawmakers overrode that veto.

There also is a federal lawsuit filed last week on behalf of a gynecologist from Durham, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood to ask the court to stop SB 20 from being implemented, because, plaintiffs argue, the law either fails to answer questions, contradicts itself or raises new questions about abortion rights.

Lawsuit developments

Judge Catherine Eagles has scheduled an emergency hearing for Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Greensboro when she will consider a temporary injunction. But this has led to a flurry of new developments.

First the N.C. Senate on Thursday surprisingly amended an unrelated bill with new verbiage about some of the points addressed by the lawsuit. Whether that new language can be adopted by the House before Wednesday’s court hearing is doubtful.

NC Attorney General Josh Stein (AP)

Then North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who also is a Democratic candidate for governor, announced on his Twitter feed late Thursday that he would limit his participation in the suit filed by Dr. Beverly A. Gray, the ACLU of North Carolina and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. Stein is the named defendant in the suit because it involves state law.

“I support women’s reproductive freedoms,” Stein wrote. “After a thorough review of the case in Planned Parenthood v. Stein, I have concluded that many of the provisions in North Carolina’s anti-abortion law are unconstitutional. My office will not defend those parts of the law.”

Senate Leader Berger (left) and House Speaker Tim Moore (WGHP)

Into the fray now come Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), who later Thursday filed a “motion to intervene” in the case, meaning they wanted to be the defendants.

Their motion, reported by The News & Observer, says they “have an interest in upholding the validity of state statutes aimed at protecting unborn life, promoting maternal health and safety, and regulating the medical profession.”

That motion to intervene also will have to be heard by the court before Wednesday, and it’s unclear when that might occur.

All of this unfolds under the backdrop of polling that suggests most North Carolinians don’t like the new law anyway.

Views about abortion rights

An Elon University Poll of registered voters suggests nearly half of those surveyed oppose the law, and oddly 1 in 3 have no opinion at all. The poll found that only 9% “strongly support” the law, and if you add in “somewhat support,” the backing grows to only 1 in 4.

The opposition is 29% who say they strongly oppose the limits and 16% who somewhat do, and about 45% say specifically that they don’t like the 12-week window. More than half (54%) say they support Cooper more than lawmakers when it comes to setting an abortion policy.

When they introduced SB 20, lawmakers had cited their own internal polling that showed 57% of North Carolina voters supported an abortion ban at the end of the first trimester. That poll also showed that most supported access to abortion with various caveats, with 28% saying abortion should be legal in all cases.

And just law week Pew Research found in research gathered in March that 61% of U.S. adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. About 37% said they think abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

The political factor

This is why Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Charlotte on Saturday for a rally about abortion rights. It’s why the National Democratic Committee has launched a series of ads in the state. The post-Roe abortion debate also has been seen as a major factor in the 2020 midterm elections, when Democrats did a little better than was expected. And the issue isn’t going away as candidates stake out campaigns for 2024.

The Democratic National Committee has erected this billboard in Raleigh. (DNC)

To that point, this week the DNC launched a paid media campaign in North Carolina to highlight the stakes of the 2024 presidential election on reproductive freedom. The ads focus on the pro-rights position of President Joe Biden and Harris, which will appear on a billboard in Raleigh, and includes a digital ad on Facebook, Instagram and CTV across the state, the DNC said.

“Over the last year, MAGA Republicans across the country have defied the will of voters and moved swiftly to take away access to reproductive health care,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a release about the campaign. “This decision has already had devastating effects across the country and now, 2024 Republican hopefuls have made painfully clear that they will not rest until abortion is banned nationwide.”

Elected officials and groups on both sides of the debate also are issuing statements and planning rallies.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) (WGHP)

“In the year since the Dobbs decision, we’ve seen the devastating impacts of abortion bans across the nation; women are facing life-threatening medical complications and doctors are unable to provide their patients with the highest standard of care in a timely manner,” 6th District Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) said in a statement released by her staff. “Congress must act urgently to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act to put an end to dangerous abortion bans.”

Related to this position, Manning, who opposes North Carolina’s new law, earlier this month refiled a bill to support access to access to contraception. Her bill in 2022 passed the House but was not taken up by the Senate. This time Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) has filed a companion bill.

“I’m joining fellow Democrats in Congress in pushing to force a vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act and urging my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support my commonsense Right to Contraception Act. I will always fight for reproductive rights, personal freedoms, and to protect the health of women and girls across the country,” she said.