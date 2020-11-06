North Carolina inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State officials say an elderly North Carolina inmate with pre-existing conditions and a positive COVID-19 test has died.

A news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety says the unidentified inmate died at the Central Prison hospital on Tuesday.

According to the news release, the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14 and was in the hospital when his condition worsened.

The department didn’t specify what the pre-existing conditions were.

The department reports the death was the third at the prison related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 21st in the state prison system.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

