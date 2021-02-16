North Carolina House Republicans back summer school program for students lagging from virus

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Republicans are backing a summer school program designed to target K-12 students at risk of academic failure as virtual learning continues during the pandemic.

House Speaker Tim Moore highlighted the idea Tuesday.

He said the measure will be discussed in a committee Wednesday.

The in-person program would last six weeks.

Moore says districts are getting enough COVID-19 relief money to fund the program, which includes hiring teachers temporarily.

Moore also says he expects soon a compromise agreement with senators on separate legislation that would require all districts to offer at least partial in-person instruction now.