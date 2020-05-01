North Carolina high school parades across 485 square miles to personally honor all 220 graduating seniors

VANCEBORO, N.C. — West Craven High School’s 220 graduating seniors are missing out on the annual procession of graduates as they collect their diplomas.

That’s why the school gave every senior a procession of their own.

The staff at West Craven High School visited every single 2020 senior — all 220 of them — to deliver personalized yard signs as schools remain closed due to COVID-19. @TabariWallace @cravencoschools https://t.co/QJp4Aaeblf pic.twitter.com/RHlOJZpvJO — EducationNC (@EducationNC) April 30, 2020

According to EducationNC, West Craven High spent four hours on Monday driving through the area to give all 220 seniors their own parade.

The parades included, of course, their teachers, but also fire departments, police and deputies joined in the celebration.

North Carolina’s 2018 Principal of the Year Tabari Wallace proved once again why she earned that title as she served as maestro at the school’s parking lot, directing the fleet of cars.

They celebration team split in 14 groups and covered 485 square miles of ground so no senior would feel left out.

“This gesture is much-deserved considering what our seniors have been through over the past four years,” Wallace wrote in an email to staff the night before, according to EducationNC. “Hurricanes, floods, ice storms, sharing their school to make room for the displaced JWS babies, no senior cookout, no senior prank day, no junior/senior weekend, no spring athletics, band and chorus concerts, no spring theatre productions, no A-team Banquet, no academic award celebration, and a delayed prom and graduation (yes we are still having these two) just to name a few.”

The principal said this was this least they could do.

With personalized yard signs and a symphony of honks and cheers, this gesture was never meant as a replacement for the real deal.

“Please accept this as a token from the Craven County Board of Education, administration, and teachers until we can finally get you across the stage,” Wallace told each senior while placing each of the 220 yard signs.