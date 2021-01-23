North Carolina health officials say 1,280 COVID vaccine doses wasted

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services says the state has seen 1,280 of its coronavirus vaccine doses get discarded.

This pales in comparison to the roughly 1.1 million doses it says have entered the state thus far.

The department says it has not received reports of significant batches being lost.

Doses could be tossed out due to a vaccine being stored too long in a freezer or not being administered in a timely manner once it has been taken out of a freezer.

Some providers are maximizing their supplies by extracting extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine.