(WGHP) — Whether you’re looking for fun, fear or a little of both, you don’t need to go far to find your fill.

We’ve put together a list of the Piedmont Triad’s most popular scary attractions ranked by Facebook following.

Whether you’re looking to find the tried and true or hoping to wander a bit further off the beaten path, these attractions are sure to give you a reason to scream.

5601 North Church Street

Greensboro, NC

Woods of Terror in the Piedmont Triad is a nationally recognized and ranked haunted ‘thrill park’ featuring 10 terrifying haunted attractions, plus a ‘Monster Midway’ filled with games, food, and fun!

1615 Kersey Valley Road

Archdale, NC

Spookywoods has been around since 1985 and has risen to national acclaim. It was ranked among USA Today’s 2021 Top Haunted Attractions in America. The Spookywoods team works year-round to make sure that they’re bringing fresh frights each Halloween season.

6059 Union Grove Church Road

Seagrove, NC

The winner of Fear Carolina’s 2020 Victims Choice Award For Best Haunt In The Carolinas, Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail boasts “backwoods horror like never before.” The attraction features a terrifying walk through cabins, houses, mine shafts, swamps, villages and more.

6333 Bass Mountain Road

Snow Camp, NC

Step straight into a horror movie at The Original Hollywood Horror Show. The haunt touts itself as the only one of its kind designed, produced and built by Hollywood filmmakers. Travel Channel fans voted The Original Hollywood Horror Show among their top 10 favorite haunted houses and Halloween attractions in the U.S.

6130 Yadkinville Road

Pfafftown, NC

All the whimsy of a fairy tale gone horribly wrong. At Wicked Whimsies, evil fairies have taken over, and the characters you loved from your childhood have turned into nightmares. You are invited into the dark forest where you will confront some of the tales you once believed in new terrifying incarnations.

4149 Happy Hollow Road

Asheboro, NC

Looking to try something unlike the rest? Head on down to Haunted Hollow. “Come on out!! You won’t regret it… Well maybe a little bit you will!” the attraction warns on their Facebook page. While it does have the smallest social media following of the attractions highlighted, its reviews call it “the old school haunt” and tout it as the “best haunted walk through ever.”