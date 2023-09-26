Editor’s note: WNCT’s Mekaela Muck will take a look at some of the haunted, spooky and just plain creepy places in Eastern North Carolina around the state now through the month of October. If you have some interesting places you’d like to see her do, let her know at mmuck@wnct.com.

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — Whenever you think of Bath, Edward Teach or “Blackbeard” may come to mind.

Bath was North Carolina’s first town and port. The town was first established in 1705 and was founded by John Lawson. It was named Bath as a way to honor the Earl of Bath in England.

Bath was a favorite spot for pirates, as it was the biggest port. Ships came and went constantly, legitimate and illegitimate trades alike. It is said that Blackbeard had a house and possibly a wife there.

Because it was a popular spot for pirates, Bath became quite known as a laid-back and fun area. That was until George Whitefield arrived.

A Calvinist evangelist, Whitefield traveled across the colonies and was well-known by the people. Whitefield could be described as odd, he traveled with a casket, to show that he was not scared of what came after. It was said that his voice carried five miles and that his sermons were powerful and fatalistic.

When Whitefield arrived in Bath, the townspeople were not welcoming. In fact, they told him to turn tail and leave. Whitefield then cursed the town, condemning them for their sinful actions.

“If a place won’t listen to The Word, you shake the dust of the town off your feet, and the town shall be cursed. I have put a curse on this town for a hundred years.” – George Whitefield.

The locals did not think much of it at the time, but shortly after Whitefield left, a new town emerged.

Washington was founded in the 1770s, right on the Pamlico River. Traders and explorers found that Washington was easier to traverse, making it the most popular port. Merchants and the like moved from Bath to Washington, turning the town into a small, sleepy place.

Whitefield soon heard about what happened to Bath and smugly spread the news that it was his doing, the curse’s work that took Bath off the map.

