HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If your favorite little ghouls and goblins are hitting the streets to beg for candy in the Piedmont Triad, here’s what you need to know before you head out!

Meteorologist Emily Byrd says that showers will be on and off throughout the day for most everyone, but have no fear because you probably won’t need an umbrella for your trick-or-treating adventures, but we’re looking at a huge drop in temperatures from how we were just yesterday!

Today

Any daytime activities might be complicated by light, intermittent showers, but these will be patchy and not get too heavy.

Tonight

The spooky festivities won’t be disrupted by the drizzle, but Emily says to anticipate a chilly night, with temperatures in the mid-40s, which is a spooky crash from the upper 70s we had over the weekend!

Rain will taper off around 5 p.m., but the temperature will get steadily cooler, so as you’re prepping to head out, you’ll need to bundle up the gremlins while they head off to hunt for candy.

In addition to staying warm, safety should be on your mind when you hit the pavement for those hard-earned treats. Police recommend putting a bit of reflective tape on the front and back of your child’s costume and equipping them with a flashlight.

The biggest risk to folks out and about on Halloween is road safety, so drivers should be cautious and parents should make sure to keep their kids close by while walking in the road.

Happy Halloween!