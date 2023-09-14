GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Something wicked this way comes, and here’s where you can be sure to catch the action.

All sorts of Halloween festivities are coming to the Piedmont Triad or a short drive away starting in September and running through early November.

Some events have varying hours, and some have entry fees. The links will allow you to check all that out.

Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch | Sept. 2 – Nov. 4

Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 State Road 1941, Walnut Grove

The Armstrong Artisan Farm’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch will be open each Friday at Saturday from Sept. 2 through Nov. 4. The Fall Festival officially begins on Sept. 22. The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adult tickets cost $12, and child tickets cost $10. Children under 2 years of age are free.

Corn Mazes, Hayrides, Four Pumpkin Patches, large Petting Zoo, Corn Pit, NEW Jumping Pillow, NEW Apple Cannons, Photo Areas, NEW Huge Chair, Corn Hole, Kids Roping Area, Tractor Train, Bounce House, Sunflower Fields, Wildflower Fields, Pumpkin Bowling, Duck Races, Checkers, Live Music, and more! Armstrong Artisan Farm

Farm Fun Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Join us for our annual Farm Fun Day! Corn Mazes, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Vendors, Live Music, Games, Food, Corn Pit, Petting Zoo, Sheep Herding Demos, and more! Armstrong Artisan Farm

The Night Maze is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 22 through Oct. 28.

Conquer our Corn Maze in the DARK! This family friendly event is Fun for everyone. Come out to the farm, enjoy a hayride, pick a pumpkin, and attempt one or both mazes! Enjoy a S’more by the Fire and visit the animals in the Petting Zoo! Great fun to be had during an evening on the Farm. Armstrong Artisan Farm

Give Back Day at the Corn Maze runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

At give back day we will be having a supplies drive at our farm to help local families in need. All items donated will be given to families in need. Food, Clothing (gently used in good shape is fine), toys, bikes, books, and other items will all be accepted! Help us help our community by allowing us to aid in giving back to people who have helped get us to where we are today. All regular Farm activities will be ongoing during Give Back Day including the corn mazes, pumpkin patches, petting zoo, hayrides, photo opps, jumping pillow, and more! Armstrong Artisan Farm

SCarowinds | Sept. 15 – Oct. 29

Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte

Carowinds becomes SCarowinds starting on Sept. 15.

See the frights from 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays in September or Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October. Note that admission to SCarowinds does not include daytime admission.

Admission is $79.99 at the gate, but you can get a discount by buying tickets online.

September: On Fridays, online tickets are $44.99 or, for military, $34.99. On Saturdays, online tickets are $54.99 or, for military, $49.99.

October: On Fridays, online tickets are $49.99 or, for military, $44.99. On Saturdays, online tickets are $54.99 or, for military, $49.99. On Sundays, online tickets are $44.99 or, for military, $39.99.

SCarowinds, the Carolinas’ premier Halloween event, is back with a vengeance. Among this year’s new attractions is the Procession of Nightmares parade, where all of your deepest, darkest dreams have come to life on the park’s midways. You’ll sleep with the lights on after experiencing this new season of SCarowinds with nothing but pure fear straddling the North Carolina-South Carolina state line. Every corner has a fresh coat of fright with horrifying haunted mazes, spine-tingling scare zones, and live entertainment. Hordes of hungry zombies and blood-thirsty vampires eagerly wait to make you their next meal. Wicked, desperate screams ring throughout the park. Add Carowinds’ world-class thrill rides ravaging through the dark of night, and you’ve got the perfect storm for Halloween fun. Carowinds

The Great Pumpkin Fest at Carowinds | Sept. 15 – Oct. 29

Carowinds, 300 Carowinds, Blvd., Charlotte

On Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 29, watch as Carowinds transforms for the Great Pumpkin Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is $79.99 at the gate, but you can get a discount by buying tickets online. On Saturdays, online tickets are $49.99 or, for military, $44.99. On Sundays, that price falls to $39.99 or, for military, $36.99.

Noon-5 p.m.

Attention, ghosts and ghouls of all ages! Wear your favorite costume, go trick-or-treating and enjoy all things fall at Carowinds’ Great Pumpkin Fest, open on select days from September 16 through October 9. All new for 2023 is our Tricks and Treats Parade, a roving Halloween celebration with spectacularly decorated floats and fanciful characters. Silly and cooky with just a speck of spooky, The Great Pumpkin Fest within Camp Snoopy offers family-friendly Halloween activities and entertainment throughout the park. Around every hay bale, you’ll find lively music to dance to, or you can grab a comfy seat to kick back and take it all in. Trick-or-treating, games, play zones, a costume contest, dance parties, and selfies with the PEANUTS Gang ensure everyone has a blast. Carowinds

Woods of Terror | Sept. 16 – Nov. 4

5601 N. Church St., Greensboro

Woods of Terror launches its 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 16 and will be open on Fridays and Saturdays through September with admission beginning at $37.

In October, Woods of Terror will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with admission beginning at $37 on Fridays and Sundays and $47 on Saturdays.

On Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31, admission is $37.

Woods of Terror is open for one final weekend on Nov. 3 and 4. Admission is $37 both days.

On all September dates, Saturdays in October, Halloween and all November dates, hours are 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays in October, hours are 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays in October, hours are 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For a full description of attractions, visit the Woods of Terror website.

Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration | Sept. 22 – Oct. 28

300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock

The Ghost Train arrives at Tweetsie Railroad on Friday, Sept. 22, and will run each Friday and Saturday through Oct. 28. The park opens at 7:30 p.m. with the first train scheduled for 8 p.m. On Saturday nights in October, the park opens at 7:15 p.m. with the first train scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Halloween Celebration also includes a Haunted House, the Freaky Forest and the Creepy Carnival.

Tickets are sold in advance for specific nights and specific train departure times. Admission costs $60 for adults and $40 for children between ages 3 and 12. Admission is free for children ages 2 and under.

Daytime guests can still enjoy all of Tweetsie’s Wild West adventures, rides and attractions. . . but when the sun goes down, the park gets a full makeover complete with costumed characters, decorations, music and Halloween-themed attractions. Younger children will love the dance parties, trick-or-treat stations, themed photo opportunities, and the Palace Spooktacular Show. Braver kids and adults will appreciate the scary night-time journey on the Ghost Train, walking through the hallowed halls of the Haunted House and exploring the murky Freaky Forest. And, everyone will love the park’s most popular amusement rides after dark in the Creepy Carnival. Tweetsie Railroad

Kersey Valley Spooky Woods | Sept. 23 – Nov. 4

1615 Kesey Valley Road, Archdale

Spooky Woods at Kersey Valley opens for the 2023 season in September with dates on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 30. Through October, Spooky Woods is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus Thursday, Oct. 26, and Tuesday, Oct. 31. The final date will be Saturday, Nov. 4.

Tickets cost $35 for both September dates, Oct. 26, Fridays in October and Nov. 4. Tickets cost $45 on Saturdays in October and $25 on Sundays in October. Tickets cost $30 on Halloween.

Parking opens at 6:30 p.m. The main lot costs $10 per car and $20 for large passenger vehicles of 20 or more passengers. Preferred parking across from the main entrance is $20.

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping Halloween adventure that will leave you trembling with excitement! Kersey Valley Spookywoods is back and better than ever, boasting all-new sets, characters, and attraction “Icons of Horror” for 2023. Brace yourself for the biggest and most thrilling changes in our 39-year history! Kersey Valley Spooky Woods

The Original Hollywood Horror Show | Sept. 28 – Nov. 4

6333 Bass Mountain Road, Snow Camp

Step right up for the Original Hollywood Horror Show starting Thursday, Sept. 28.

Through Saturday, Sept. 3, the show will be open 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Come October, you can catch the show from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. On Thursday, Oct. 26, the show is open from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. The season wraps up with two final dates on Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4.

Admission costs $35.

Voted Scariest Haunted Attraction – Travel Channel Don’t miss an incredible 2023 Halloween season of the largest haunted attraction in North Carolina! The only haunted house produced by Hollywood Filmmakers! The Original Hollywood Horror Show

Wicked Whimsies | Oct. 6 – 31

6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown

Wicked Whimsies launches its 2023 season on Friday, Oct. 6.

It will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in October. Wicked Whimsies will also be open from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Halloween, Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Tickets are available for $15 on Wicked Whimsies’ online portal.

Lil’ Whimsies is a one-day event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Tickets cost $5 per child, and accompanying adults get free admission.

Autumn Leaves Festival | Oct. 13 – 15

Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, 200 N. Main St., Mount Airy

The Autumn Leaves Festival will descend upon Mount Airy from Oct. 13 to 15. The festivities run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

The 2022 Autumn Leaves Festival™ marks it’s 56th Anniversary. This special festival is one of North Carolina’s longest running, most successful events, and is consistently recognized as a Top 20 Events in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society. Autumn Leaves Festival

Carolina BalloonFest | Oct. 20 – 23

Statesville Regional Airport, 238 Airport Road, Statesville

Look up, and you might just spot the Carolina BalloonFest underway Oct. 20 through 23. Gates open at 3 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, gates are open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, gates are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are available for advance purchase online with additional fees. Friday tickets are $15, Saturday tickets are $20 and Sunday tickets are $20. Veterans and active military receive free admission on Sunday with a military service card/ID. Parking must be purchased separately and costs $10 for general parking and $20 for VIP parking. Weekend passes and hospitality packages are also available.

Relax under Carolina blue skies between early morning and late afternoon balloon launches. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to relax and enjoy the cool autumn days with your friends and family! Live music on the main stage, tethered balloon rides, Artisan Village, Kids Zone, NC wine & craft beer garden, great festival foods and much more! Carolina BalloonFest

Halloween Spooky Hoopla | Oct. 21

High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road, High Point

The haunting comes to High Point with the Halloween Spooky Hoopla from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Halloween Spooky Hoopla is a “Trunk-Or-Treat” event with bounce houses, gaming truck, hayride, haunted trail and more! Event is free; food will be available for purchase from food truck vendors. Volunteers are needed to provide vehicles and individually-wrapped candies during the Trunk-Or-Treat. Halloween Spooky Hoopla

12 W. Main St., Thomasville

The Villain’s Halloween Ball is back on Oct. 22. Join the folks from Reserving Royalty Character Company & Fairytale Palace and Mira Claire Boutique for this

There are two sessions: the first is at 12:30 p.m., and the second is at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $38 for children 12 and under and $25 for adults.

It’s the 𝕍𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕒𝕚𝕟𝕤 time to shine in this Not-so-Spooky family event!

Join over 20 (yes 20!) of your favorite Villains at this family-friendly Halloween Party.



Enjoy a Villian Variety Show with singing, dancing, and more.

With meet and greets/ photo opportunities with all the attending characters. Villain’s Halloween Ball

192 E. Lewis St., Greensboro

Join Rock 92 and Chris Just and Associates for the Nightmare Off Elm Street Trunk or Treat!

Admission is free. Just stop by between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Rock 92 and Chris Just and Associates are bringing back for the third year a FREE Trunk Or Treat! A not-so-scary Nightmare Off Elm Street, presented by Blaze Heating Cooling Electrical Plumbing, will be open to the public on October 25th. Dress up for Halloween and enjoy. We will have food trucks, a DJ, candy will be passed out from local businesses, and 2 Guys Named Chris will be there to say hello! We cant wait to see you there! Nightmare Off Elm Street Trunk-or-Treat

4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro

676 E. Hughes Mill Road, Burlington

