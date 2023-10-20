HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the most spookiest time of the year.

Don’t get spooked if you’re behind on your Halloween party planning. Page Stroud of Sociably Yours joined FOX8 to show you how to make your party full of treats.

Add these yummy treats to create your own Char-BOO-terie board!

Mummy Donuts

Ingredients

Mini powdered donuts

Candy eyes

White chocolate

Directions

Melt the white chocolate Attach the candy eyes with melted chocolate to the powdered donuts Drizzle white chocolate randomly in every direction Enjoy

Spooky S’mores Cookies

Ingredients

Graham crackers

Chocolate bar

Marshmallows

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Candy eyes

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Place graham cracker squares on cookie sheet, about an inch apart. Top graham cracker square with chocolate, marshmallows, and cookie dough. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown. Check the cookies after 2-3 minutes, as the cookie could fall off the marshmallow. Cool for 2 minutes. Add the candy eyes Enjoy

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies Bat

Ingredients

Mini peanut butter cups

Sandwich cookies

Candy eyes

Peanut butter

Directions

Cut a sandwich cookie in half. Attach the sandwich cookie halves to the mini peanut butter cup using peanut butter as the glue. Add candy eyes on top using peanut butter Enjoy

Thriller Chiller

Ingredients

Sparkling red grape juice

Lemon-lime soda

Cranberry juice

Directions

Add equal parts sparkling red grape juice, lemon-lime soda, and cranberry juice to a glass

Garnish with gummy candy