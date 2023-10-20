HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the most spookiest time of the year.
Don’t get spooked if you’re behind on your Halloween party planning. Page Stroud of Sociably Yours joined FOX8 to show you how to make your party full of treats.
Add these yummy treats to create your own Char-BOO-terie board!
Mummy Donuts
Ingredients
- Mini powdered donuts
- Candy eyes
- White chocolate
Directions
- Melt the white chocolate
- Attach the candy eyes with melted chocolate to the powdered donuts
- Drizzle white chocolate randomly in every direction
- Enjoy
Spooky S’mores Cookies
Ingredients
- Graham crackers
- Chocolate bar
- Marshmallows
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- Candy eyes
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Place graham cracker squares on cookie sheet, about an inch apart. Top graham cracker square with chocolate, marshmallows, and cookie dough.
- Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown. Check the cookies after 2-3 minutes, as the cookie could fall off the marshmallow.
- Cool for 2 minutes. Add the candy eyes
- Enjoy
Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies Bat
Ingredients
- Mini peanut butter cups
- Sandwich cookies
- Candy eyes
- Peanut butter
Directions
- Cut a sandwich cookie in half.
- Attach the sandwich cookie halves to the mini peanut butter cup using peanut butter as the glue.
- Add candy eyes on top using peanut butter
- Enjoy
Thriller Chiller
Ingredients
- Sparkling red grape juice
- Lemon-lime soda
- Cranberry juice
Directions
- Add equal parts sparkling red grape juice, lemon-lime soda, and cranberry juice to a glass
- Garnish with gummy candy