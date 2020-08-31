North Carolina gyms plan to reopen under COVID-19 medical loophole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Planet Fitness gyms across North Carolina are preparing to reopen Tuesday despite North Carolina still being under Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions.

In an email sent to members the gym says it will reopen to serve people with a medical need to exercise. However, they also say in an effort to respect people’s privacy they will not be requiring medical documentation upon check in.

Planet Fitness says the company plans to credit member’s accounts for any unused days which were paid.

The following month, they will begin billing all members regardless of medical situation. Planet Fitness has provided a way for members to opt-out by requesting a membership freeze. Any member who does not opt-out will be charged.

Some said they feel this is an unsafe loophole — but not everyone.

“Just as long as they separate the machines and people are wearing their masks and social distancing I think it will be good,” said Jaclyn Chestney, a Planet Fitness member

Lula Feaster lives across the street from the Forestville Commons location and is a longtime member. She understands the concerns especially while being a senior citizen, but still plans to return to the gym.

“It keeps me from getting stiff. As long as everybody is safe and does their part I think it will be OK. At least the gym keeps us out of trouble and it helps you with your physical body and your mind,” said Feaster.

Teagan Callway works at a gym that plans to open locations under the same medical reasoning. He helps clients struggling with medical issues like obesity and diabetes that need regular exercise, but also says that continuing to workout outside is still a good option.

“Even though the gyms are open it isn’t the proper place for everyone. You can’t have as an efficient workout in a mask so if you’re really looking to optimize your workout, if you’re really looking to stay healthy and have the option, it probably is better to workout outside,” said Callway, a personal trainer.

The gym says members must wear a face mask and clean off equipment after use.

Plant Fitness released the following statement to CBS 17:

“At Planet Fitness, the safety of our members and team members is our top priority, and we have begun a thoughtful and phased reopening approach in North Carolina, in accordance with the North Carolina Attorney General’s commentary on Executive Order No. 141. We recently reopened a select number of Planet Fitness locations in the Wilmington area and will be reopening additional locations in the Triad and Triangle on September 1, with more to follow. We are taking a number of steps to protect the health and well-being of our staff and members, which include enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures, physical distancing measures in our large and spacious clubs, mask mandates, touchless check-in and more. Now more than ever, it’s important to stay active in order to stay healthy, and we look forward to safely and responsibly welcoming our members back to Planet Fitness.”