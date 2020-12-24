North Carolina girl recovering after attack by multiple dogs

MAXTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a 10-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after she was attacked by as many as five dogs in her neighborhood last week.
News outlets report the girl, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken by helicopter to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean says the dogs involved in the attack on Friday have been seized and an investigation into the incident is underway.
Animal control officials say the dogs will be held for observation to determine if their bites were life-threatening.
