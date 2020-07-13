North Carolina Folk Festival to be held virtually in September

This video features coverage of the 2019 North Carolina Folk Festival.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Folk Festival will look a little different this year as the pandemic continues.

On Monday, organizers announced that the upcoming September festival will take place virtually.

“While we will miss gathering together in downtown Greensboro this September, we believe the high-quality virtual festival experience that can be enjoyed from home in small groups of family, friends and neighbors is the best way to ensure the health and safety of our audiences, staff and artists during these unprecedented times,” said Amy Grossmann, president and CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival. “We are excited to produce a new way of showcasing folk traditions and performances through streaming and broadcast platforms.”

Organizers say they plan to release the list of festival performers over the next few weeks.

Performances will be pre-recorded and streamed online throughout the weekend of September 11 through 13.

The festival is getting help from Greensboro-based 7 Cinematics which has worked with artists like The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kanye West.

“Growing up in Greensboro and then returning here to raise my children, I could not be prouder of our partnership with the Folk Festival,” said Adam Paul, CEO of 7 Cinematics. “We are very honored to help during this year of transition and look forward to creating some special moments of happiness for music fans around the state, country, and even the world.”

The Carolina Blues Festival will work alongside with the North Carolina Folk Festival to put together a side-by-side virtual event.

“Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, our board & especially our membership are excited to be able to present while so many orgs are facing challenges,” said Atiba Berkley, president of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society. “In this unique time in America the Blues speaks to the enduring legacies of American Folk & Pop culture. Our 21st century presentations of Blues & Black Arts Culture are poised to provide healing & inspire social dialogue as always.”