North Carolina Folk Festival announces 4 finalists of ‘2021 Not Your Average Folk Contest’

GREENSBORO, N.C., (WGHP) — The North Carolina Folk Festival announced today four finalists selected to advance to the online public voting phase of the new Not Your Average Folk Contest presented by Cone Health.

The four finalists are:

Dreamroot, from Durham, N.C.

Grand Shores, from Pittsboro, N.C.

JAZZ XPRESSION FEAT. Lydia Salett Dudley, from Youngsville, N.C.

The Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble, from Greensboro, N.C.

The four finalists were selected from a pool of 53 North Carolina-based musicians whose applications were reviewed in June by a panel of experts from the Greensboro community.

“We can’t wait to see which finalist the public chooses as the grand prize winner who will perform at this year’s NC Folk Fest!” said Amy Grossmann, president & CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival.

The Not Your Average Folk Contest invites participation from the public to select the grand prize winner who will be awarded a spot to perform live at the 2021 NC Folk Festival and an 8-hour professional studio recording session provided by Black Rabbit Audio in Greensboro.

The public may view videos of each finalist and vote for their favorite performer online at www.ncfolkfestival.com/vote through 11:59pm (EST) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The finalist receiving the most online votes will be awarded the grand prize.

“We are grateful for Cone Health’s support of this new contest and look forward to jointly showcasing our inaugural winner at this year’s NC Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro,” said Amy Grossmann.

Online voting closes Wednesday, July 28, 2021 / 11:59pm (EST) and the contest winner will be announced Thursday August 12, 2021.

For more information about the Not Your Average Folk Contest and about the North Carolina Folk Festival, visit www.ncfolkfestival.com.