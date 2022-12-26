GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While many are in the house spending the holidays with family and friends, the case is different for first responders who are working to make sure our communities are safe.

Both members of the Greenville fire and police departments say because of the sacrifice and oath they take, they remain committed year-round, especially during the holidays.

“Right now, sometimes we respond to larceny calls, traffic complaints, around this time of the year,” said Lt. Keith Garner with the Greenville Police Department.

“We get calls about fires when too many things are plugged into the extension cords or lights that are breaking fuses and that sort of thing,” Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Carson Sanders said. “We always get if it’s a holiday where families are gathering and there’s gonna be a bunch of cooking and everything. You always get those kitchen fires.”

Even though our first responders are not at home spending time with their families, they have their Christmas gatherings with each other.

“We do some things within our own family, within our shift. and also with the department,” Garner said. “But we also have some businesses that know that we’re working and they’ll help us out they’ll bring food, donate food to us. we have a pretty good time.”

“Almost every fire station will cook some sort of Christmas dinner as time allows,” Sanders said. “We encourage them to invite their families to come eat and to build that family feeling up even stronger.”

For some, it’s their first Christmas away from their families, like Carter Irwin, who’s been on the Greenville Police Department for almost a year, and for others, it’s a way to help their fellow officers out.

“I don’t get to see my family on that day [Christmas],” Irwin said. “I’ll go see some of my family after work on that day, but I get to see them throughout the month, and get to celebrate the holiday that way.”

“It’s part of the sacrifice we do daily. Not only just for the city of Greenville or the citizens. but it’s also our brothers we work with, brothers and sisters we work with. We wanna make sure that they have an opportunity to be able to be there home with family and enjoy their Christmas as well,” Garner said.