North Carolina FedEx driver accused in at least 11 break-ins

MACON CO., N.C. (AP/WSPA) — A North Carolina FedEx delivery driver has been charged in a series of break-ins over several weeks after he was captured on a video surveillance camera inside a home.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says it got a break in the case when a homeowner called to report their surveillance video showed a man wearing shorts who was in their home for a brief time before fleeing when he saw the camera.

Gregory Thomas Bufkin was arrested on numerous charges, including breaking and entering.

“While this case remains very active and we continue to follow up with information obtained during interviews, we can tie Mr. Bufkin to thefts in at least 11 Breaking and Enterings in the Highlands area,” said Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland. “While we have solved multiple thefts in our area, some items recovered are from thefts that have not been discovered by homeowners and therefore have not been reported.”

Investigators also found several pieces of jewelry and two guns, some of which were in Bufkin’s FedEx vehicle.

FedEx said it was “appalled’ and added that Bufkin had been fired.

Bufkin is being held in the Macon County Detention Center on $180,000 bond.