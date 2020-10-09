North Carolina family pleas for help after 19-year-old daughter goes missing in San Francisco

Sydney West

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina family is looking for answers after their 19-year-old daughter went missing in San Francisco.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Sydney West was a student at the University of California Berkeley until recently.

She moved in with friends in San Francisco.

She has not been seen or heard from since early the morning of Sept. 30. Her last known location was near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Her parents recorded a video asking the public to call the police if they have any information.

“We are asking anyone who has any information about our daughter Sydney to please contact the investigators. We are anxious to have our daughter found safe and brought home. This is every parents’ worst nightmare,” said Sydney West’s parents in a video statement.

Sydney, who goes by Syd, is likely wearing dark leggings, a teal sweatshirt and slip-on Vans shoes. She may be carrying a black backpack. Her hair is likely in a bun.

Sydney is described as a 5-foot-10 woman weighing about 130 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair.

San Francisco police transferred her case to the Missing Persons Section of the Special Victim’s Unit.

Anyone with information for San Francisco police is asked to call the SFPD tip-line at (415) 575-4444..

Anyone in North Carolina who may have recently had contact with Sydney is asked to call Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ashley Woodlief at (919) 245-2909.