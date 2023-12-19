GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the time of year when viruses and infections are spreading. ECU Health doctors say they’re seeing a big peak in illnesses, especially in their younger patients.

“The middle of October is where we started to see the most current peaks start and it’s gone up week after week,” said Dr. Matthew Ledoux, the ECU Health pediatrician-in-chief.

ECU Health is seeing several cases of the flu, both strains A and B, as well as RSV. At Dawnsha’s Loving Childcare Center in Greenville, they’re seeing the same.

“Right now, we’re seeing a lot of flu,” said Dawn Ward, the owner and director. “We have kids out and we have staff that’s out. All you can keep doing is disinfecting, sanitizing everything, wearing masks and wearing gloves when you’re wiping the noses and changing pampers.”

Ledoux said these viruses have some symptoms to watch out for.

“Cough, runny nose, fever, those things are all the natural course,” he said. “If that’s the case, it’s something where you could treat the fever, be supportive and make sure they stay well-hydrated. You should start to seek medical treatment if their breathing is abnormal or they’re much more lethargic and not behaving how they normally would.”

When you notice those symptoms, that’s when it’s time to stay at home.

“A lot of times we ask parents if they’re sick, please, please, please stay home,” Ward said. “I know times are hard, parents can’t miss work, but you have to understand. If your child comes to the center or to school and they get sick, then they get other people sick. You’re still going to be home anyway.”

With Christmas and holiday gatherings planned just days away, things could get worse.

“I think it’s only going to get worse through the holidays because we are getting ready to visit with families and friends,” Ledoux said. “If you’re sick, try to avoid being in contact with other people. Try to make sure we’re staying safe and not exposing other people to infections and viruses that could have negative impacts.”