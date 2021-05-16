North Carolina DMV resumes Saturday hours at 16 offices

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — One week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles says it will also open some of its offices on Saturdays.

The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the state.

Eight of them will focus on road testing to help reduce the backlog of teenage drivers who are required by state law to pass a road test to gain their full provisional license.

The other eight offices will offer in-house testing for permits and licenses and other services.