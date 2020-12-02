North Carolina deputy dies after Thanksgiving crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County deputy who suffered serious injuries in a traffic collision on Thanksgiving night died, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Deputy Jared Allison, 26, had been in the intensive care unit at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville since the crash in Rocky Mount on Nov. 26.

Allison had just completed a traffic stop on U.S. 301 near May Street when a motorcycle driving in a “reckless manner” passed him and he went to perform another traffic stop.

He had his blue lights and sirens activated when the deputy’s vehicle entered the nearby intersection and collided with another vehicle.

Stone said Allison appeared to have attempted to avoid the crash and went into the median, hit a culvert and overturned once.

Allison was ejected out of the passenger side of the vehicle during the crash, Stone said. The deputy suffered serious injuries to his head and suffered broken bones.

He had been unresponsive since arriving at the hospital.

The motorcyclist did not stop but Stone said the motorcyclist may have been unaware the deputy was pursuing him.

The sheriff said Allison was being treated at Vidant within 38 minutes of the crash thanks to help from an escort by the Highway Patrol.

“We ask everyone to keep Jared’s family as well as our deputies in your prayers as we all grieve the loss of a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of Nash County,” Sheriff Keith Stone said in a news release.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Allison is survived by his wife and 9-year-old son.

A GoFundMe has been created by members of Allison’s family. More than $20,000 has been raised so far.

Stone described Allison as a “phenomenal” law enforcement officer.