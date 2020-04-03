North Carolina courts delay most proceedings due to virus

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s chief justice has pushed most court proceedings back to June in order to promote social distancing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order that state superior and district court proceedings be rescheduled until June 1 if they don’t meet criteria for an exception.

Beasley had previously postponed most court proceedings until mid-April.

The order allows exceptions for proceedings that can be conducted remotely, certain urgent criminal proceedings or emergency relief such as restraining orders and domestic violence protective order.

Chief judges can also make exceptions if they determine that a hearing can be held without endangering people’s health.