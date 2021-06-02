North Carolina couple stuck in the Dominican Republic after vaccinated wife tests positive for COVID-19

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Boiling Springs couple is stuck in the Dominican Republic and can’t get back home because the wife tested positive for COVID-19, even though she has been vaccinated.

Ronnie and Alma Stokes are in paradise, but it doesn’t feel like it.

“It’s very scary being in a foreign country with lack of care,” said Alma Stokes.

The couple got together with a group of friends and traveled to Punta Cana in mid-May.

“We didn’t think this was going to happen, but here we are,” said Alma.

“We knew it could happen, but we didn’t think it was going to happen to us,” said Ronnie.

Just before they were set to come home, they were required to get a COVID-19 test.

Both Ronnie and Alma have been vaccinated, but Alma tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m also a nurse, so I’m exposed to COVID quite a bit and I come on vacation and get it,” said Alma.

The couple is warning travelers.

“Prepare in case something does happen. For instance, he takes blood pressure medicine, and we didn’t bring enough blood pressure medicine, so we’re kind of rationing that out.”

They’re posting updates on their travel vlog, Life is Good Today Travel.

They say it’s not going to stop them from traveling.

“Today’s our anniversary. Eight years. There’s no way I could have left her,” said Ronnie.

Alma’s symptoms have been mild, and Ronnie is hoping he won’t test positive once the ten-day quarantine is up.

“We’re just lucky to have each other and fortunate that it hasn’t been too serious,” said Ronnie.

Paradise seems far away, but closer because they’re together.