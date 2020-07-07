North Carolina county agrees to make Juneteenth paid holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The governing board of North Carolina’s largest county by population has voted to make Juneteenth a paid county holiday for its workers.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday for the calendar addition during a video conference meeting.

The additional holiday will begin for county staff in 2021.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free on June 19, 1865.

The county says it’s the first in the state to declare Juneteenth a holiday for its employees.