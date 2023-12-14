RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching and if you’re planning on shipping any packages, CBS 17 has got you covered.

Inside the United States Postal Service on Wake Forest Road, many people stood in line to mail off their holiday gifts.

“I’m totally done. My family and I did Secret Santa this year and it just made life a lot easier,” said Margaux Gudeman.

Some like Claire Eberly make sure to mail their gifts early.

“The shopping is done. I hope that the trip today will be the one trip to get all the things mailed but I have a lot left at home to wrap,” said Eberly.

If you want your packages delivered on time, the postal service says the earlier the better.

“I always say the best Christmas gift to yourself is to get your mailing done early so you can sit back and enjoy the holiday,” said Phil Bogenberger with USPS. He says this season they’re prepared, with extra staff and more technology.

“We installed 350 high-speed package sorting machines in the last 3 years to our network, 100 of those machines have been installed just since last holiday season,” said Bogenberger.

This year you can expect a few new changes.

“One of the new products that we have is called USPS Ground Advantage,” said Bogenberger. “It relies on ground shipping. That helps keep the prices down.”

Bogenberger says they shipped almost 12 billion packages last year during the holiday season. This year he expects it to be just as busy.

“The last time I checked, I think we were coming up on 8 billion pieces of mail and packages delivered already this holiday season, so we can expect that to surge,” said Bogenberger.

You can find more information on USPS holiday deadlines here.