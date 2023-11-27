WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The UNC School of the Arts will perform this year’s production of the Nutcracker Ballet at the Tanger Center in Greensboro.

Students and staff typically dance at the Stevens Center in Winston-Salem, but that theater is undergoing major renovations.

The Tanger Center is a much larger venue seating more than twice the number of the Stevens Center. That means changes to the production, especially for the costumes and props. Everyone had the school has been working for months to prepare for this year’s performance. Shannon Smith shows us behind the scenes.