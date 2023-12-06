GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Crystal Jackson makes a joyful sound as people passing by drop money into the Salvation Army’s signature red kettle.

She’s happy to serve as a Salvation Army Bell Ringer and is grateful for how the ministry showed up for her in her time of need.

“They have been such an awesome, awesome blessing to me with the food pantry,” she said.

Jackson moved from Fayetteville to Greensboro in 2020 just as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic was getting serious.

At one point, she was homeless.

“Everything was shutting down. There was nowhere to go,” she said.

She later found help through the Salvation Army.

Assistant Director of Social Services at the Salvation Army of Greensboro Sophie Bernard says a reduction in food stamp benefits, inflation, and the cost of living in general are factors for why people are reaching out for assistance.

The Salvation Army of Greensboro’s food pantry is one way the team eases the financial strain many households are under.

“We are trying to give people items that they can make meals with,” Bernard said.

“If they’re coming to us even just for food, we’re still going to try to get some more information, if they’re willing to give that to us, to see are there any other resources in this community that could help to alleviate burdens of other bills or other needs that you may have in order to free up some resources for you to get some of that food on your own.”

Jackson has been on her feet since last year.

“They opened the door for me to get into my own home,” she said.

Jackson’s hope is that with ongoing community support, many others can experience the same independence.

“When it came time for me to give back to them, why not stand out here and do the bell ringing for the donations and the drive? It’s just awesome. It’s just awesome.”

You can support The Salvation Army Food Pantry through the annual Triad Holiday Food Drive.